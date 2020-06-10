Independence Township: Zoning Board of Appeals agenda – July 8, 2020

ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS

REGULAR MEETING

AGENDA

DATE AND TIME: Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 6:00 p.m.

LOCATION: Via Cisco Webex Meetings

Access Code: 132 355 8775

Meeting Password: Indtwp

A. CALL TO ORDER

C. ROLL CALL:

D. REVIEW OF AGENDA: Agenda additions or deletions require a majority vote of Board Members present.

E. PUBLIC COMMENT FOR ITEMS NOT ON THE AGENDA:

F. UNFINISHED BUSINESS:

1. Case #19-001, Robert Fender, Petitioner, Requesting: Four total variances; 1) A 30 foot front yard variance, 2) A 10 foot side yard variance, both from Section 4.09(D), Table 4.09; 3) A 17 foot setback variance from Section 11.06(B)(1), and 4) A 32 foot setback variance from Section 11.06(B)(2), west side of Cameo Ln., west of Clarkston Rd., Parcel #08-16-300-066, R-1R Rural Residential. (POSTPONED FEBRUARY 6, 2019, APRIL 8, 2020)

G. NEW BUSINESS:

1. Case #20-006, Derek Barker, Petitioner, Requesting: A 49.03 square foot variance from Section 12.04(B), Table 12.04 B-1 in order to construct wall signs on the new Comfort Inn Hotel, 6874 Sashabaw Rd., Parcel #08-22-401-004, OS-2 Office Service Two.

H. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:

1. Regular Meeting Minutes of April 8, 2020

I. DISCUSSION:

J. ADJOURNMENT:

The video conference can be accessed by downloading the app Cisco Webex Meetings. The meeting number is 132 355 8775 (Password: Indtwp). Live comments and questions will be accepted during the meeting at an appropriate time that will be explained by the Chair of the Meeting. You may also send correspondence regarding this meeting to the Charter Township of Independence Township Hall, addressed to the Zoning Board of Appeals to express your concerns and comments prior to the meeting. You may also email your comments or concerns to boppmann@indtwp.com prior to the meeting. A copy of the application may be requested to be mailed to you by contacting boppmann@indtwp.com or (248) 459-1649. Please also use the aforementioned contact for any questions on this process.

Cari J. Neubeck, Clerk

NOTICE: Persons with disabilities needing accommodations for effective participation in this meeting should contact the Building Department at (248) 625-8111 at least two working days in advance of the meeting. An attempt shall be made to provide reasonable accommodations.