Independence Twp. holds State of the Township

Clarkston Schools superintendent provides State of the Schools update

By Megan Kelley

Clarkston News Editor

mkelley@mihomepaper.com

INDEPENDENCE TWP. — On April 9, Independence Township Supervisor Jose Aliaga delivered his first State of the Township address highlighting improvements in the community, and Clarkston Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Shawn Ryan gave an update on the state of the school district in a joint address.

Independence Township

“First of all, I want to thank the board of trustees. Everything you’re going to see is because of the board of trustees,” Aliaga said at the start of his address.

Aliaga highlighted a number of improvements the township has implemented to enhance the quality of life for residents, including park upgrades, increased communication and work done by the DPW, fire department, building department, zoning and planning commission and DDA.

These improvements and updates include:

• At a meeting earlier this year, the board of trustees approved a new logo for the township, which residents will begin to see implemented on new signage throughout the township and on township communications.

• The new Bay Court playground, the first Independence Township playground, is expected to open this month. Sashabaw Plains Park also received improvements and 19 acres of land was purchased on Perry Lake Road for the expansion of Clintonwood Park.

• The DPW has secured $5.4 million for Per and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) contamination efforts throughout the township and is preparing for the construction of a new fuel depot.

• This year, the building department issued 1,600 building permits and performed 2,400 building inspections.

• In the past year, 24 new single-family housing units in Eagle Ridge at Morgan Lake were approved.

• Work on “Independence Market” will start this spring. The township has also approved a dual drive-thru for Culver’s and a major sanctuary expansion for Bridgewood Church.

• The Dixie Highway Downtown Development Authority has also been rebooted and is expected to bring new life to the area. “The DDA is very very important to us. It’s going to allow us to improve Dixie Highway to make it more appealing, to make it more safe,” Aliaga said.

• Lastly, the fire department has continued to be a highlight through the township, responding to over 3,100 calls in the last year and racking up 3,000 hours of training. Plans for interior renovations at Fire Station 1 are upcoming as well, Aliaga said.

Clarkston Community Schools

“The first thing I’m going to say about the state of Clarkston Schools right now is that the state is strong,” Ryan said in his address.

Ryan discussed the implementation of the district’s bond, student achievement, safety and security and community-building:

• The district is continuing to make progress with its $197.5 million bond which was passed by voters in 2022. This summer, construction will begin on its largest bond project, the new Clarkston Junior High school. The project is expected to be finished in 2028.

• Ryan also reviewed safety and security measures that have been implemented throughout the district including Nightlock safety shades, safety film, new doors and internal locks, comprehensive school threat assessment guidelines and additional school resource officers.

• Student achievement is also a remaining source of pride for the district. “When you look at Clarkston’s achievement, I can tell you we’re slaying compared to the state of Michigan,” Ryan said.