James Bohl, 81

James Francis “Jim” Bohl, of Clarkston, passed away at home on July 21, 2022 at the age of 81.

Beloved husband of Rosalie (nee: Leone) Bohl, loving father of Linda Jo (Curtis) White, James F. Jr. (Angela) Bohl, and Tom (Tina) Bohl, grandfather of Elijah, James III, Philip, Jack, and Nicole, and brother of Jerome “Jerry” (Judy) Bohl.

Preceded in death by parents John and Retah, and siblings Judy Lane, Janey Richards, and John Bohl II.

Retiring from General Motors’ Gear & Axle Plant, Jim’s employment with the automotive giant would span some 35 years, from 1957 until his retirement in 1992.

Known for his avid skills as a fisherman, he truly enjoyed the outdoors and every bite on the line in his search for the Big One.

Another passion of Jim’s was enjoyed each time he shared a trip with Rosalie to one of Michigan’s wonders, beautiful Mackinaw Island, as well as their house on Lake James in Prudenville. Married for 57 years, Jim shared his vows of marriage with Rosalie on August 15, 1964 in Detroit and the two have grown deeper in love with each passing day.

Jim will also be remembered for his deep and abiding faith in God, and was a devoted member of Dixie Baptist Church in Clarkston.

Jim’s visitation was held at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home in Clarkston on Friday, July 22, 2022. His funeral service followed on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at Dixie Baptist Church in Clarkston, Michigan. Officiating the service was Pastor Todd Vanaman.

Memorial donations, in Jim’s name, are welcomed to Dixie Baptist Church of Clarkston.

