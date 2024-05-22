Jay C. Bleim, 69

Jay C. Bleim; born April 28, 1955 in Detroit to Roy and Esther Bleim; of Clarkston; passed away unexpectedly on May 17, 2024 at the age of 69. Husband of Joyce for 49 years; father of Jeff (Christina) Bleim and Jeremy Bleim; preceded in death by his daughter April Bleim; grandpa of Devin (Nick) Jensen, Leia Bleim, Justin Bleim and Alexander “A.J.” Bleim; great grandpa of Ophelia, Hilton and Damien; brother of Ken (Linda) Bleim, Rodney (Pam) Bleim, Robert (Michelle) Bleim and Glen Bleim; also survived by many nieces, nephews and other family members.Jay served in the U.S. Army and earned a Bachelor’s Degree from Wayne State University. He retired from Chrysler as a powertrain planner. Jay was an active member at Clarkston United Methodist Church, having served in the food pantry and the chancel choir. He had a volunteer’s heart and helped many people. Jay loved supporting his grandchildren/great-grandchildren as their biggest fan at school and sporting events. He also enjoyed exercising on a regular basis. Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Tuesday, May 21 from 4 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Service Wednesday, May 22 at 11 a.m. at Clarkston United Methodist Church with visiting at the church at 10 a.m. Army military honors to be rendered at the church. Private interment Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. Memorials may be made to Clarkston United Methodist Church to support the chancel choir. Please leave a memory or condolence on Jay’s online guestbook at www.wintfuneralhome.com