Jean Helen Covarrubias, 87

Jean Helen Covarrubias was born to Frank and Vertie Campbell on June 28, 1932 and went to be with the Lord on March 19, 2020. She will be missed by her devoted husband of over 73 years, Antonio “Bill” Covarrubias, and her children: Antonio (Cheryl) Covarrubias; Jeanne (Guy) Cagle; Loren (Bonnie) Covarrubias; Kim Covarrubias, Robin (Brad) Rice; Jesse Covarrubias; Pamela Covarrubias; Joni Covarrubias.

She was preceded in death by her son, Matthew. Jean had 23 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, and 2 great great granddaughters. She will also be missed as “Mama Jean” by the congregation of Mt Zion Church as a founder and longtime minister who believed that we must have faith and a confidence that “with God all things are possible.”

Her faith ministered to hundreds over the years as she held on in persevering prayer for the needs in Tuesday morning prayer service and as she prayed for the sick after each service. For over 30 years she was the instructor in a foundations class teaching the principles of our walk with God.

Private family services followed by private burial at Ottawa Park Cemetery, Clarkston. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. A public memorial service will be planned at Mt. Zion Church in Clarkston when the state restrictions for gathering has been removed and will be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mt Zion Church. Please leave a memory or condolence on Jean’s online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com