Karen Marie Koval (née Longcore)

Age 70, of Lansing, formerly of Dansville and Clarkston, passed away April 2nd, 2024. She was born March 22nd, 1954, in Roseville, MI to Kenneth and Ethel.

She was preceded in death by her high school sweetheart and husband of 39 years, John Koval, and her parents. She is survived by her brother Dennis (Cathy) Longcore, daughters Julie (Jeff) Cassidy and Leah (Rafael) Bucio, and grandchildren Sam, Sylvia, and Olivia.

Karen was a career medical technologist for 35 years at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Pontiac and the Eaton Rapids Medical Center. She was an enthusiastic band booster and skilled seamstress who made epic Halloween costumes and shared her talents with the community.

In retirement she volunteered as a Court Appointed Special Advocate for foster children. She traveled the US visiting friends and family and was always there for those who needed her.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to CASA for Kids Inc. ( https://www.casaforkidsinc.org/ ).

