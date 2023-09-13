Kickers on winning streak heading to Orion

By Wendi Reardon Price

Clarkston News Sports Writer

Clarkston Boys Varsity Soccer dominated the field last week with two wins, continuing their winning streak.

They opened the week with a 3-0 shutout against Goodrich on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

“I like playing Goodrich,” said Ian Jones, head coach. “As a Division 2 school, they are pretty successful in what they do. Just because you are a Division 1 school doesn’t mean you are good. They play so it’s always nice to see them. They have come close a few times.”

Seniors Sebi Roy, Matt de Hesselle and freshman Fagan Roy scored goals in the first half. The game ended at half time due to lightning.

“I feel fortunate in Clarkston. We have a large school. We have a soccer club that feeds directly from Clarkston itself and the clubs all around,” Jones said. “Goodrich doesn’t have a big community and such a large population that feeds it.”

The Wolves followed it up with a 4-1 win over Avondale last Friday with goals from S. Roy, F. Roy, senior Brendan Gerard and senior Robbie Wisser. JVA shot out the Yellow Jackets, 10-0.

Clarkston also had good games heading into September.

They defeated the MHSAA Division 1 State Champions and top ranked Rochester Adams on Aug. 29, 7-3.

“It was definitely a statement win,” said Jones.

The Wolves went on to tie their game against Berkley on Sept. 1, 1-1. The lone goal was made by junior Brayden Cooper ten minutes into the game.

“We were probably not our best,” said Jones. “We came off such a good victory. It’s hard to go against two tough league games in a week. Second half we picked it up and were better. We didn’t lose so it’s a sign of a good team when you don’t play well and you don’t lose.”

With a win over Rochester Adams and a tie with Berkley, the Wolves’ ranking went up to No. 1 in Division 1 and No. 21 in the nation last week.

“It’s nice to have the national recognition,” Jones admitted, adding it benefits as motivation for the players. “It starts them off well. It puts a target on you. Now that you are ranked number one, people want to knock you off of that spot. In regards of motivation it gives you a little extra three to four percent to make sure you stay there for bragging rights. From a player’s standpoint – can we stay there for two weeks or four weeks or going into the post season.”

The Wolves (5-0-1, 1-0-1 OAA Red) opened the week against Rochester on Tuesday.

“Rochester we want to win because we want to win the league,” Jones shared before going into the game.

They head to Lake Orion on Thursday.

“You can always guarantee it will be wet and cold,” Jones said. “I always enjoy the Lake Orion game. Obviously a rival being next town over so it has a little edge to it. It’s definitely one for bragging rights, and you want to keep the streak going.”

Clarkston is on the road next week as they head to Birmingham Seaholm on Tuesday, Sept. 19 and Oxford on Thursday, Sept. 21.

“We have some enjoyable games coming up on the horizon,” Jones said, adding the games they have competed in have been nice to play. “Not a game you sit back. Like the Adams game, you don’t go out and beat a team that’s state champion with a lot of returning players – you have to earn it.”

JVA plays at 5:30 p.m., varsity follows.

JVB heads to Berkley today, September 13. at 5 p.m. . They host Rochester Adams on Monday, Sept. 18 and Groves Wednesday, Sept. 20