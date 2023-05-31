Kickers undefeated on pitch

The Independence Township Parks, Recreation and Seniors Co-Ed U19 Soccer team has been revived after a few years and is currently 7-0 as they head into their last game of the season this Sunday.

Sabre Koleber, an 18-year-old graduate of Clarkston High School, shared it was due to lack of participation.

“I called the office and got some friends to sign up back,” he said. “The team went from not having enough to play 11 versus 11 to having 20 members representing Independence Township.”

They opened with two shutouts, 3-0 and 6-0 and in their third game kept their opponents to only two points to win, 6-2. They also defeated Troy, 5-1; Royal Oak, 8-1; NMCYS Warriors, 8-2; and Southfield, 11-4.

“It’s really cool representing the community we were raised in,” Kolebar said. “We decided on a soccer league because it’s a reason for us to get together every weekend and see each other and we get to be outside.”