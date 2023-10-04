Kickers victorious over Royal Oak, fall to Athens

By Wendi Reardon Price

Clarkston News Sports Writer

INDEPENDENCE TWP. — Clarkston Boys Varsity Soccer celebrated the end of Senior Night with a 4-3 win over Royal Oak, Sept. 26.

“It was good for senior night,” said Ian Jones, head coach, adding all of the seniors were able to get minutes on the field and played well.

Royal Oak scored their first goal three minutes into the game from Jack Winterbum.

The Wolves put a shot on the net just over a minute later to tie it up but the Ravens saved the shot.

They broke through off a shot from Matthew de Hesselle with and assist from Antonio Gaglio with 28 minutes remaining in the first half.

Within a minute of the beginning of the second half, Sebi Roy scored his first of two goals to put the Wolves up, 2-1.

Clarkston struck again with 32:40 remaining in the game with a goal from Brendan Gerard off an assist from Roy.

The Ravens cut the lead after scoring on a penalty kick less than seven minutes later from Cullen Wicka.

Roy put more distance on the board putting the ball to the top of the net with 16 minutes remaining in the game, 4-2. Brady Melcher sent the ball from Clarkston’s end of the field down to Roy who grabbed it on the 30-yard line. Then, he ran it down 20 yards before cutting between two defense players to close in on the net and take his shot on the net.

“Sebi is pretty spectacular at times,” Jones said. “Two great goals and a great assist as well. When he is like that he is pretty much unstoppable. When he turns and runs right at you something good usually happens. He found himself half a space turned and destroyed them a little bit. He was very good.

He was clever. He was moving. Then, he was clever just finding little half spaces in their midfield and back ­line. Once he’s turned, he is so hard to stop because he is so strong, so quick, so agile. Obviously he has the ability to hit the ball from anywhere on the field with both feet, right foot and left foot, he can do that. When he turns, he’s dangerous. I think we were a bit more patient with our passing. We have been working on being patient.”

The Wolves lost to Troy Athens last Thursday, 3-0.

Clarkston (9-2-1, 3-2-1 OAA Red) opened this week against Troy on Tuesday. They head to Ann Arbor Huron on Saturday.

“The good thing is everyone is healthy,” Jones said heading into the final week of the regular season. “We have off days, but we are pretty much still able to score. As long as everyone stays healthy the sky is the limit.”

The Wolves received a bye for the first round of the MHSAA Division 1 Boys Soccer District 6 playoffs. They will play the winner of the Lapeer/Grand Blanc game in the district semifinal at Oxford High School on Monday, October 16 at 5 p.m.

“Anything could happen,” said Jones.

JVA also closes the season out this week against Troy and Ann Arbor Huron. JVB heads to Rochester on Wednesday. They host Birmingham Seaholm on Monday, Oct. 9. Both games are at 5 p.m.

Sebi Roy keeps control while moving past Royal Oak defenders. Photo: Wendi Reardon Price