Lacrosse plays tough to prepare for postseason

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

The Wolves fought tough competition last week which ended with a 13-6 loss at home against Forest Hills on Saturday.

“I was happy with it,” said Clarkston Boys Varsity Lacrosse Head Coach Brian Kaminskas. “We got two guys back this week and lost two guys this week. Everywhere we turn we are just short guys. Forest Hills is the No. 1 team in Division 2 and either the first or second team in the state depending on what ranking you look at. Being short guys and running three really close games this week, extremely happy with them.”

Forest Hills opened with a quick goal within the first minute of the game and finished the first quarter with a 5-0 lead.

Senior Sam Lightfoot put Clarkston on the board 12 seconds into the second quarter. Senior Harry Skinner also scored in the quarter before it ended, 6-2 in favor for Forest Hills.

Skinner finished the game with three goals. Senior Braedyn Callahan had one goal and one assist. Senior Hayden Arnold had one goal.

Senior Michael VanGilder had seven saves in the net and junior Karl Wandrei had four saves.

The Wolves had a 13-8 win over Grand Blanc on Thursday, opening with four goals in the first quarter and scoring six in the final quarter.

Arnold led with three goals and one assist. Senior Jack Gurn also had a hat trick. Junior Ryan Berry and sophomore Zaidan Green had two goals each. Sophomore Tyler Cray, junior Davis York and Callahan had one goal each. Skinner had two assists. VanGilder had eight saves.

The Wolves opened the week with a loss to Lake Orion in overtime on May 4, 10-9.

Arnold led with three goals. Green had two goals. Callahan had one goal and three assists. Skinner had one goal and one assist. Blake Berry and Ryan Berry had one goal each. VanGilder had 26 saves in the net.

“Both were extremely difficult. They were extremely difficult because we were short players,” Kaminskas said about both games. “To go overtime against Lake Orion and have to turn around and play Grand Blanc which is also very well-coached team, it’s a tough turnaround when you have a full roster of guys. When you are down into the teens, it makes things difficult. These guys are just plugging away, they are just working and just fighting, what else can you ask for.”

The Wolves go into the last regular week of the season.

“It looks good. We have some very difficult teams,” Kaminskas said. “We set it up that way. We want the higher level teams at the end of the season so we are prepared for playoffs.”

The Wolves opened the week against St. Mary’s. They host East Grand Rapids on Thursday at The Pond, behind Clarkston High School next to the tennis courts. JV plays at 5:30 p.m. varsity follows.

They host Cranbrook on Saturday. JV plays at 11 a.m., varsity plays at 12:30 p.m.