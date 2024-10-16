Larry W. Dobbins, 86

Larry “Kat” W. Dobbins, of Davisburg, passed away peacefully on October 2, 2024, at the age of 86. He was the cherished husband of Wilma for 66 wonderful years.

A devoted family man, Larry was the beloved father of Cynthia (Bob) Gresham, Dennis (Wendy) Dobbins, Dave (Maria) Dobbins, and Dale (Gina) Dobbins. He was also a proud and loving grandfather to Kelly Krenkel, Dan Dobbins, Cassandra Vogel, and Nick Dobbins, dear brother of Gary Dobbins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel and Marie Dobbins, his sister, Carolyn McGowen, and his granddaughter, Haley Gresham.

Larry, known affectionately as “Kat,” retired from Chrysler after a fulfilling career as a Design Supervisor.

In his retirement, he found joy in golfing, discussing politics, appreciating nature, and watching scary movies with his wife.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Haley’s Helpers Foundation, established in honor of his granddaughter to support youth mental health initiatives. To donate, please visit www.haleyshelpersfoundation.org . (Please note the logo features a dragonfly and sunflower to distinguish it from another organization with a similar name.)

Per Larry’s wishes, there will be no formal service. Please feel free to share your memories or condolences at www.wintfuneralhome.com.