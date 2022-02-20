Lawrence Bronson, 76

Lawrence Dean “Larry” Bronson, of Clarkston, formerly of Waterford and Troy, passed away on February 18, 2022 at the age of 76.

Husband of Carol, father of Jessica (Eric) Land and Jennifer Bronson, grandpa “poppy” of Kirsten Bronson, Dalton Land, and Brycen Land, brother of Rocky (Rebecca) Bronson, Denny (Bev) Bronson, and Sandy Kowalski, brother-in-law of the late Joe (Debbie) Mack, Vickie (Paul) Tabor, the late Wanda “Sue” James, and John (Sharon) Mack. Also survived by many nieces and nephews and his dog Fred.

Preceded in death by his parents Grace and Alvin Bronson.

Larry retired from American Axel, Hamtramck. He enjoyed playing golf, camping at Outdoor Adventures and watching football. Larry will be fondly remembered for his hard work ethic and easy going/funny sense of humor, which always resulted in smiles and laughs.

