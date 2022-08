Clarkston Dance held their first clinic this year with two sessions.

The clinics, held July 19-20 and this week, August 9-10, were for kids ages 5-11.

Clarkston Varsity Dance Head Coach Kelsey Chewins shared it was a good turn out and the young dancers learned from the girls on the JV and varsity teams.

The young dancers learned dance techniques and three dance routines using various styles of Pom, Jazz and Hip Hop.

The clinics were held through Clarkston Community Education.