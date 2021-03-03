Learning from losses

The Clarkston Boys Varsity Basketball team ended last week with two losses.

They lost to Oak Park on Friday, 55-37. Mike DePillo and Luke Scherler led the team with ten points each.

“We didn’t shoot the ball very well and we had a lot of turnovers,” said Tim Wasilk, head coach. “It’s not a recipe for success.”

He added Oak Park had a lot of field goals during the night and the Wolves’ were without starting point guard Keegan Wasilk due to an injury.

“It was really dig for us not to have him there for the first time in in three years,” said Wasilk. “It was an adjustment for our team.

The boys lost to Ferndale, 51-43, on Feb. 24. Keegan Wasilk had 12 points, Zach Austin had 11 points, Luke Scherler had ten points and DePillo had eight points.

“We got down early,” Wasilk said. “We came back, got within three with three minutes to go. Kids competed, kids got after it. I was proud of our effort and not giving up. Both times we played Ferndale it could have gone either way. Their experience and they have two strong guards. On different nights each guard took over towards the end and made the big plays for them. I think we competed pretty well against Ferndale.”

He added going into the rest of the season, the big thing for them is defense, rebounding, getting loose balls and controlling things they can control.

“Have a good work ethic, have a good attitude. Those are things we can control every night,” he said. “We are going to have some up and down nights. The kids have good attitudes and are a pleasure to coach. I think we are just going to get better as the year goes on.”

The Wolves posted a 49-25 win over Cass Tech, Feb. 22. DePillo led with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Austin had 13 points, four rebounds and three assists and Wasilk had nine points and had six assists.

Clarkston bounced back with a 75-59 win over West Bloomfield on Monday, March 1 during Senior Night.

The Wolves (7-2, 3-3 OAA Red) head to North Farmington for a league game on Thursday and Southfield Arts & Technology on Friday.

~Wendi Reardon Price