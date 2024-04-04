Heaven has gained one of the kindest, calmest and most gentle souls. Leonard Walter Bogus left this earth after setting the standard in what it means to be a husband, father, grandfather, son and brother.

Born on May 27, 1924 in Detroit, Leonard was a quiet yet mischievous child who was known to surprise his mother by sneaking an occasional bird in his pocket.

Around age 10, he famously fell from the roof of a two-story abandoned building, slipped into a coma, and awakened completely unharmed.

After graduating from Redford High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he served for three years as an airplane armorer. In this role, he replaced and repaired guns on warplanes as part of the American Theater during WWII.

When his service ended, he ventured into the retail industry with positions at Neisner Brothers variety stores across the country.

He returned to Michigan in the 1950s to test his entrepreneurial spirit by owning and operating a Ben Franklin dime store.

About a decade later, his life was forever changed when a young, exotic woman entered his store looking for employment.

Though she didn’t speak a word of English, he hired her on-the-spot, and married her shortly after. Together, they raised four children, and eventually switched careers to a family-owned pizza restaurant. Leonard worked seven days a week with his family, earning respect for his quiet dedication.

He later worked alongside his beloved wife at Waterford Mott High School, endearing everyone he encountered, from students to staff to the principal.

He finally decided to begin his retirement at the age of 87, instilling in his family an incredible work ethic that lives on to this day.

Growing up with Leonard as a father meant ice fishing on Elizabeth Lake, catching nightcrawlers after a good summer rain, road trips in the station wagon to Milwaukee, and forever rooting for the Detroit Tigers. It meant having a strong, steady role model who said few words but always said the ones that mattered most: “I love you.”

He was the epitome of selflessness, and his family is eternally grateful for everything he gave and did for us. Leonard passed away peacefully on April 1, 2024 in the arms of his beloved wife of 50 years, Safira Kathawa Bogus. Survived by children Rita (Andrew) Berryman, Len (Rebecca) Bogus, Kelly (Derrick) Smith, and Danny (Katie) Bogus. Adored by 14 grandchildren: Avery, Luke, Jack, Lucie, Drew, Dylan, Josette, Joshua, Emma, Maya, Cecille, Jane, Reese, and Leia. Preceded in death by parents Dominic and Jospehine Bogus, brother Stanley Bogus, and sister-in-law Marveline Bogus.

Visitation at St. Perpetua Catholic Church in Waterford at 10 a.m. on April 5 with funeral mass at 11 a.m. Luncheon to follow.

Private interment at Great Lakes National Cemetery.

Papa, we will see you again. Until then, enjoy the sunshine, the fishing and the long naps.

