Letter to the Editor: An enormous ‘thank you’ from CAYA

Dear Editor,

Clarkston Area Youth Assistance (CAYA) would like to thank the Knights of Columbus St. Daniel council members for a generous donation.

CAYA offers many services to local families and children and is in need of funds to help support these services. It is only through donations we are able to continue our mission “to strengthen youth and families and to reduce the incidence of delinquency, abuse and neglect through volunteer involvement.”

In this trying year, their thoughtful donation is especially appreciated, and we are so thankful for their generosity and focus on helping the Clarkston community and youth.

Sincerely,

Clarkston Area Youth Assistance (CAYA)