Letter to the Editor: Props to Haven

Mr. Eric Haven recently resigned as mayor of the City of the Village of Clarkston.

Mr. Haven brought civility, stability, and commitment to the office during his tenure. Eric approached the position with a passion that was unparalleled. He was able to listen to both sides of a discussion with an open mind.

Under Eric’s leadership, volunteerism in our city was at an all-time high.

The footprint left by Eric will be here for a long time.

He made a difference.

We thank Eric and wish he and Nancy good health and happiness.

Frank Schoebel

Clarkston