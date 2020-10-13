Letter to the Editor: Shout out for community commitment

Dear Editor,

Out of respect for those who served, every spring and fall I visit the Great Lakes National Cemetery to clean grave markers in Section 9 where my late son David is buried.

And every year, I see many other family members and friends doing the same for their loved ones.

In a recent meeting with Joette Kunse, she stated, “It’s nice what you do to honor your son.” She then asked, “But what are we going to do with our own Lakeview Cemetery with historical gravesites dating back to the 1850’s whose family and friends are long gone?”

Joette’s question really caught me off guard.

I drive through Lakeview frequently making sure the grass is cut and shrubs trimmed, but after meeting with her, I really noticed how many of the older sites have fallen into a state of disrepair.

I can tell you first-hand that Joette and the Sashabaw Plains Daughters of the American Revolution have taken this issue to heart and are on a mission to raise awareness (and hopefully funds) to maintain the rich history inside Lakeview Cemetery.

On Saturday, October 17, from 12-2 p.m. (weather permitting – dry and 50-plus degrees), Joette and the DAR will begin cleaning headstones along White Lake Road.

Mr. Dave Carter, a restoration specialist having a unique skill repairing cracked and broken graveside monuments, will also be on site doing his magic.

This is just a warmup of sorts with the real work beginning next spring.

Bring your own bucket and soft brush. The DPW will be on site providing water for cleaning.

If you care to be a part of something really special, pull into the cemetery and see for yourself what a little elbow grease and a lot determination can do.

Thanks again, Joette, for your commitment to the community.

Sincerely,

Pat Kittle

Supervisor, Independence Township