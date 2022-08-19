Linda Cremer, 78

Linda J. Cremer, of Clarkston, passed away August 14, 2022 at the age of 78.

Loving wife of Donald J. Cremer for 60 years. Beloved mother of Douglas (Audrey) Cremer, Jacqueline Arnold, and the late Kirk Cremer. Dear sister of Nancy (Chuck) Mann and Ed (Jan) Arnold. Cherished grandmother of Tyler, Dalton, Mackenzie, Alexandria, Kara, and Kylie. Great-grandmother of Lilliana and Noah.

Mrs. Cremer was a sales lady for Avon and was member of the Spiritualist Church of the Good Samaritan. She was a longtime member of the Clarkston Eagles Ladies Auxiliary and Sigma Beta Sorority.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, August 25 at 11 a.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. The family will receive friends Thursday 9:30 a.m. until time of service.