Independence Township Meijer development makes progress

Construction crews have made progress on the new Meijer building on Waldon Road, west of Sashabaw Road. Photo by Megan Kelley

The Meijer development on Waldon Road in Independence Township is coming along. The project broke ground earlier this year after receiving approval from the Independence Township Board of Trustees in November of last year.

The development, which is on the north side of Waldon Road between Sashabaw and Walters roads, will be approximately 50,000 square feet and include parking, outdoor patio and plaza space. This Meijer is set to be much smaller than the typical Meijer stores and is being touted as a “hometown market,” much like the Meijer located in Orion Township.

“This isn’t your typical Meijer Superstore that you see in Auburn Hills that’s over 200,000 square feet. This is much more focused in terms of having concentration on food, beverages, other products similar, and more in a user-friendly format throughout the store,” said Independence Township Planning and Zoning Director Brian Oppmann last year after the board approved the project. “One of the key features of these stores is they get a local tenant to provide coffee, pastries, bakery, etcetera., which they are currently working on.”

While there is no set opening date just yet, it is unlikely that residents will see the Meijer officially opening its doors before 2025. – M.K.