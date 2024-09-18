Independence Twp. Board of Trustees adopts millage rates

Board approves 2024 tax rates

INDEPENDENCE TWP. — At its regularly scheduled meeting on Sept. 10, the Independence Township Board of Trustees unanimously approved the township’s 2024 tax rates and adopted the 2024 millage rates that would be levied for the 2025 fiscal year budget.

Each year, the township is required to approve millage rates to be levied on the Dec. 1 tax bills. The millage rates approved by the board determine the tax revenue that will be levied for the 2025 budget year. According to the township, the ad valorem taxable value for Independence Township is roughly $2.3 billion.

Kim Feigley, the township’s Director of Assessing, joined the board to present the tax and millage rates to the board.

“In order for the treasurer to put millage rates in his system and generate a tax bill every December, you must approve and adopt millage rates,” Feigley said.

The 2024 tax rate is being rolled back about half a percent, because of that, the other millage rates have decreased, Feigley said.

The four millages; general fund, fire fund, police operations fund and safety path fund all saw decreases from the originally voted upon millage rate. The general fund millage rate for 2024 is .9395, the fire fund millage rate for 2024 is 3.3720, the police operations millage rate for 2024 is 2.8531 and the 2024 millage rate for the safety path millage is .4140.

These rates levied will be reflected on resident tax bills in December of this year.