A Look Back for January 23, 2019

From The Clarkston News archives

15 years ago – 2004

“Construction plans begin to take shape” Three consultants gave updates on the planning and construction process of projects being funded by the $84.7 million bond during a Clarkston Community Schools Board of Education meeting

“Students reflect on King legacy” Second graders at Bailey Lake Elementary began Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday by listening to King’s “I Have a Dream” speech. Then, throughout the day learned about King’s life and achievements.

“Wolves squeeze out narrow win over Huskies” The Clarkston Boys Basketball team edged out Pontiac Northern with a 68-65 win after the Wolves led in with 14 points until the last five minutes of the game.

25 years ago – 1994

“Firefighter injured in house fire” Firefighters responded to a house fire on Sashabaw Road across from Independence Oaks Park at 2:40 a.m. Sgt. Mike Bussell was treated at the scene for minor burns on his jaw and ears while three occupants were treated for smoke inhalation.

“New elementary named ‘Springfield Plains’” Clarkston Community Schools Board of Education unanimously chose the name Springfield Plains Elementary for the new school out of a field of 34 other names.

“Clarkston slays Dragons, wins tournament” The Clarkston Wrestling team pushed their Greater Oakland Athletic League record to 2-0 with a 47-8 win over Lake Orion. They followed it up by taking first place at the Lansing Sexton Invitational which featured 12 teams including three Class A ranked in the state’s top ten.

50 years ago – 1969

“Final sewer plans to drawing boards” The final drafting of phase one of proposed sewers for Independence Township were underway by township engineers, Johnson and Anderson.

“Doggie dilemma” While hiking in the woods near his home, John Chad found a large dog lying in the snowThe dog’s chain had gotten stuck and he had trapped himself.”

“Area resident Opera finalist” Mrs. Fred Puskas of Edgewood Drive was chosen as one of the six finalists at the Grinnell Grand Opera Competition.