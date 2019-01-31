A Look Back for January 30, 2019

From The Clarkston News archives

15 years ago – 2004

“Commission regroups after Springfield fire” The Road Commission of Oakland County was ready for the forecast of snowy, icy weather despite the loss of 17 pieces of equipment during a fire at their Springfield Township garage.

“School board to seek $1.9 million in budget cuts” Clarkston Community Schools planned to seek an additional $820,000 in savings with a target of $1.9 million trimmed from the projected 2004-2005 budget.

“Tiger Cubs visit The Clarkston News, suggest stories” The Tiger Cub Den 8, Pack 126 visited The Clarkston News office to learn how reporters write stories and how editors put together a newspaper. The Clarkston Elementary first graders earned an achievement award by going on the field trip.

25 years ago – 1994

“Brrr!” The bitter cold from the previous week sent many residents huddling and hugging heaters when the lows reached a record 20 below and high did not reach above zero degrees. Local auto repair shops had record calls for help.

“White is king of CHS’ ‘Jungle’” Clarkston High School Mike White was the ring leader of the “Jungle II,” a group of 80 fans who loved to cheer on their Wolves. White shared how he became the leader and why it was important to him to keep the student section roaring.

“Marching band does ‘bloody’ well” The Clarkston High School Marching Band, with 172 members and 86 adults, visited London, England to march in the Eighth Annual New Year’s Spectacular to celebrate the new year.

50 years ago – 1969

“School bus rides cheap” The complaints weren’t many, but some people in the Clarkston School District voiced objection to what they call “the high cost of bus transportation” in the district. A summary of busses, pupils and mileage in the county was completed and showed Clarkston had lower costs than the county average.

“Matmen knock off defending champions” The Clarkston Wrestling team defeated Northville, the defending WOCL champs. It came down to the 177-pound weight with Mark Hoxie winning his match, 5-4, to boost Clarkston’s score to 24-18.

“Around the town” Brian Barlow, son of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Barlow, was feeling better after having his tonsils removed at the Wheelock Memorial Hospital in Goodrich.