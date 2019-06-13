Lowney top scorer

Senior Mitch Lowney led the Clarkston Everest Collegiate Boys Varsity team during the MHSAA Lower Peninsula Division 4 Boys Golf State Finals at the Meadows at Grand Valley State University last Friday and Saturday.

Lowney finished as the top individual score a total of 147 during the two days. It was one less stroke than Clinton’s Austin Fauser and Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart’s Michael Zanoni who hit 148 to tie for second place.

Lowney hit 73 on the first day and hit 74 on Saturday.

The Mountaineers finished in fourth place as a team with a total of 680, scoring 337 on the first day and 343 on the second day.

Rodrigo DeNigris finished with 177, hitting 87 and 90; Kevin Meehan finished with 180, 86 and 94; Chris Jones finished with 182, 94 and 88; and Mia Korns finished with 182, 91 for both days.

Kalamazoo Hackett finished in first place with 652. Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett finished in second with 663; Leland, third, 677; and Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart, fifth, 686.