We extend our heartfelt condolences for the loss of Marian G. Maher, 73 of Lake Orion, MI, passed away peacefully on March 22, 2024 surrounded by her loving family.

Marian was raised on Nicholas Ave, Morristown, New Jersey, and was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Marian had a gift and passion for all things creative, whether it be crafts, ceramics, window treatments or sewing she had a talent for it all. Marian also had a great ability to make others smile and her sense of humor and wit will be sorely missed.

Wife of John A Maher Sr for 53 years. Mother of John A. (Kathleen) Maher Jr and Marian C. Maher. Grandma of Trisha L. Maher and Taylor M. Maher. Sister of Bill (Judy) Smith. Aunt of Nicholas, Brian and Phil Smith and their families. Preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Marian (Kolivas) Smith.

Visitation April 1 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Doyle Funeral Home, 106 Maple Ave, Morristown, New Jersey.

Funeral Mass April 2 at 10 a.m. at Assumption Church, Morristown, New Jersey.

Rite of Committal Somerset Hills Memorial Park Cemetery, Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

A MI Memorial Celebration will be held April 18 from 12 to 3 p.m. at The Fountains Golf & Banquet Center, Clarkston, MI.

MI arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

In lieu of flowers and in honor of Marian’s memory, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or American Lung Association.