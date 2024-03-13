Martha Preston, of Clarkston, MI; passed away at her home on Feb. 29, 2024; born October 24, 1939 in Dixon, IL to Robert & Jeanette Preston; sister of Julie (Steve) Bowles; aunt of Catte (Ken) Eno Plummber & Stefani Wright; great aunt of Jaden Plummer, Kellen Plummer, Ashleigha Maksim, Steven Wright, Brad Wright & several great nieces/nephew; and many wonderful friends: Marilyn, Ruth, neighbor Jackie; preceded in death by parents & nephew David Preston Eno.

Martha worked many years as a social worker in the Livonia School System. She enjoyed many wonderful trips & concerts with her friend Ann.

Per her request, cremation services entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Memorials may be made to David Preston Eno Memorial Scholarship, c/o Shelly Anderson, 1024 Prince St., Healdsburg, CA 95448.

