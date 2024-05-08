Mary E. Linseman, 85

Mary E. Linseman; born August 6, 1938 in Pontiac to Cloyd and Alice Houts; of Waterford; passed away on April 29, 2024 at the age of 85; preceded in death by her husband Russell Gerald Linseman; mother of Barbara (Barry) Beard, William (Carolyn) Arnold, Susan (Tom) Gahan, Kate (Earl) Thomas, Trudy (Brian) Leonard and Mary Ellen (Darren) Squillante; stepmother of Dawne Linseman, William (Jade) Linseman and the late Paul Linseman; also survived by 32 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren; sister of the late Barbara Dodt, the late Trudy McLaren and David Houts

Mary graduated from Pontiac Senior High School and retired from General Motors. She enjoyed antiquing and was able to dedicate her love into owning and operating Pour Mary’s Antiques in 1989, retiring in 2018. She was also a dealer at the Antique Emporium, Waterford. Mary was a member at Calvary Evangelical Lutheran Church, Clarkston. Her faith, family and friends were a priority in her life. She loved entertaining and will be remembered for her extraordinary wit and delicious recipes (especially her world famous cheeseballs).

Memorial Service was held May 2 at 11:00 a.m. at Calvary Evangelical Lutheran Church, Clarkston with visiting directly at the church at 10:00 a.m. Cremation services were entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. There was a private interment Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Calvary Evangelical Lutheran Church, 6805 Bluegrass Drive, Clarkston, MI 48346.

