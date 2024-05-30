Public Notice: Independence Twp. Approval of Ordinance No. 2024-34-001

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that at its regular meeting on May 21, 2024, at the Township Hall located at 6483 Waldon Center Drive, Clarkston, Michigan 48346 Township, Michigan, the Charter Township of Independence Board of Trustees approved the second reading and adoption of an Amendment to the Township’s Code of Ordinances.

A true copy of the Ordinance is on file and available for viewing between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday at the Independence Township’s Clerk’s Office, 6483 Waldon Center Drive, Clarkston, Michigan 48346 and available on the Township’s website at www.indtwp.com.

ORDINANCE NO. 2024-34-001

ORDINANCEAMENDINGMUNICIPAL CODEOF ORDINANCES

(Text Amendments to the Municipal Code of Ordinances)

AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE INDEPENDENCE CHARTER TOWNSHIP CODE OF ORDINANCES, CHAPTER 8, ARTICLE II, OF THE “MUNICIPAL CODE OF ORDINANCES” TO REGULATE THE KEEPING OF CHICKENS UNDER A NEW ARTICLE.

THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE ORDAINS:

Section1.ORDINANCEAMENDMENT.

Article II, Chapter 34 of the Municipal Code of Ordinances of the Charter Township of Independence Code of Ordinances shall read as follows:

ARTICLEII.–PARK RULES AND REGULATIONS

Sec.34-38. Alcoholic liquors prohibited.

No person shall consume alcoholic liquors of any kind in a park, unless an exemption is approved by the Township Board of Trustees that a designated event space located within a public park is appropriate for alcohol to be served and consumed. Alcohol may only be served in such designated event spaces by individuals or entities who have obtained written permission from the Township to serve alcohol on park property, in compliance with state licensing requirements and the Michigan Liquor Control Code (MCL 436.1101, et seq).

Ayes: Aliaga, Neubeck, Brown, Moraco, Nallamothu, Ritchie

Nays: None

Abstentions: None

Absent: Tedder

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

By: Cari J. Neubeck, Clerk

Introduced: April 16, 2024

Published: May 1, 2024-Clarkston News

Adopted: May 21, 2024

Published: June 5, 2024

Effective: June 5, 2024