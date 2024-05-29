Mary Grace Smith, 93

Mary Grace Smith; of Waterford formerly of Pinkney and White Lake; passed away on May 22, 2024 with her son Scott by her side at the age of 93.

She was born in Detroit on May 11, 1931 the daughter of the late Joseph and Concetta (Leanza) Bleggi. She is the beloved mother of Scott (Eric Bowren) Smith; dearest sister-in-law of Beverly Bleggi and Betty Minissale. Also survived by her many loving nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents and brothers Nick Bleggi, Joseph Minissale and Frank Minissale.

Mary worked various jobs over the years including Cunningham Drugs, Target and Meijers, but truly enjoyed working for Al Dente Pasta in Whitmore Lake. She loved gardening and cherished the time she was able to spend with her nieces, nephews and other family members.

Mary liked to take care of herself. She was into good health, nutrition and even dabbled in massage therapy. You always knew when Mary was home because you could always find either Columbo, Monk or Perry Mason on her TV.

A Funeral Service will take place for Mary on Thursday May 30, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Burial will follow at Ottawa Park Cemetery, Clarkston. Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. and Thursday from 12 p.m. until the time of the service.

Memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project in Mary’s name.

