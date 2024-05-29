Michael Stevenson, 63

Michael “Mike” Stevenson; of Clarkston; passed away on May 22, 2024 at the age of 63.

Father of Ryan (Jackie) Stevenson; grandfather of Blake and Taylor Stevenson; brother of Judy (Kevin) McDonald; brother-in-law of Janet Stevenson; and preceded in death by his parents Virginia and Ernest Stevenson; and his brothers, David, Ric and Mark.

Mike proudly served his country in the United State Army. Upon his discharge, he worked as an engineer in the automotive industry for Ergomatic Systems, before owning and operating Ergomatic Products. Mike then would go into the food and beverage industry owning and operating Bullfrogs Bar and Grill.

In his free time Mike enjoyed playing golf and riding his Harley, cruising in his corvette, playing goalie on his hockey team, and watching sports, especially the Detroit Red Wings and Tigers. However, most important to Mike was his family, especially his son, daughter-in-law, and granddaughters.

A Celebration of Life will take place for Mike on June 8 from 12 p.m. to 4 at the Fraternal Order of Eagles. 4450 Duck Lake Road, Highland Charter Township, MI 48356.

