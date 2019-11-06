Michelle Marie Hanks of Flint, formerly of Lake Orion passed away November 3, 2019. She was 44 years old.

Beloved wife of Charlie; devoted and loving mother of Mariah, Macie, Morgan and Megyn; daughter of John and Marie Rolfingsmeyer of Dade City, Florida; sister of Michael (Jenny) Rolfingsmeyer; aunt of Emme and Reed Rolfingsmeyer; daughter-in-law of Chuck Hanks and Sandy Meyer; sister-in-law of Scott (Kelly) Hanks. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Michelle was the creator of Infinite Bliss essential oil solutions and Skeeter Skooter. Her passion was that she loved people and always wanted to help anyone feel better. Michelle never met a stranger. She was guided by her free spirit. Michelle was one the most loving, non-judgmental, supportive people you ever met. She shared her kindness and infectious smile with everyone. Her slogan was “How can I help you feel better?” and truly meant it when she said it. Michelle really loved to go out dancing with Charlie. She will be sadly missed by all the lives she touched and loved.

Michelle was a 1993 graduate of Lake Orion High School. She earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Purdue University and master’s degree in counseling from Oakland University.

A Celebration of Michelle’s life is Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Knights of Columbus, 1400 Orion Rd, Lake Orion, MI 48362. Suggested memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences ModetzFuneralHomes.com.