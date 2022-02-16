Mountaineer Update for February 16, 2022

The Clarkston Everest Collegiate Competitive Cheer team finished in first place at the Catholic High School League Championship.

They compete in the MHSAA Division 4, District 22 meet at St. Charles on Saturday, 4 p.m.

The Clarkston Everest Collegiate Girls Varsity Basketball team had a big win on the road last week as they defeated Cabrini on Feb. 8, 55-43. They lost to Shrine on Thursday, 53-42.

The boys varsity basketball team had a 58-40 win over Liggett on Feb. 8.