Mountaineer Update for February 23, 2022

Clarkston Everest Collegiate finished in second place at the MHSAA Competitive Cheer Division 4 District 22 meet on Saturday.

They finished with a total of 726.94 points. They scored 223.30 points in the first round; 206.94 points in the second round; and 296.70 points in the third round.

Memphis finished in first place with 733.94 points; Montrose, third, 724.26; and St. Charles, fourth, 723.62.

The four teams move on to the Division 4 Region 8 meet on Saturday at Michigan Center, 10 a.m.

The Mountaineers finished the regular season in third place at the Bulldog Blizzard Invite, Feb. 12.

The Clarkston Everest Collegiate Varsity Boys Basketball team won their game against Shrine at University of Detroit Jesuit in the Catholic High School League quarterfinal, 52-40. The win advanced them to the CHSL semifinal on Tuesday at Marian.

They opened the week with a 47-40 loss against Fr. Gabriel Richard, Feb. 15.

The Everest Collegiate Varsity Girls Basketball team won their game against St. Mary’s, 45-32, Feb. 15.

The Clarkston Everest Collegiate Ski team finished the season at the 2022 MHSAA Ski Division 2 Region 6 competition at Pine Knob Ski Resort, Feb. 15.

Everest Collegiate finished in 11th place with 328 overall points.

They finished the Giant Slalom race in tenth place with Blaise Cerne leading the Mountaineers in 38th place in the combined time of 40.87.

Stephanie Suran finished in 39th in the time of 41.26; Jake Jackson, 44th, 43.18; Mia Pyenta, 48th, 44.61; Valentino Orsini, 55th, 47.12; and Evan Olejnik, 60th, 50.14

They finished the Slalom race in 11th place. Cerne led the team finishing in 33rd place in combined time of 57.03; Suran, 37th, 60.43; Pyenta, 44th, 64.42; Jackson, 45th, 64.60; Orsini, 49th, 66.70; and Lucas Shea, 51st, 70.15.

Top three teams at the regional meet for the boys were Notre Dame Prep in first place with overall 30 points; Orchard Lake St. Mary’s, second, 100; and Mount Pleasant, third, 118.

The top three teams for the girls in the region meet were Notre Dame in first place with overall 30 points; Marian, second, 91.5; and Cranbrook/Kingswood, third, 108.