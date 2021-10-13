Mountaineer Update for October 13, 2021

The Mountaineers had a great week which ended with a 35-0 win over Our Lady of the Lakes for Clarkston Everest Collegiate Varsity Football on Friday.

The Mountaineers took the lead in the first quarter with 21 points.

The scoring started with Joey Thibodeau on a 35-yard touchdown run and a PAT.

Nathan Beggs scored next on a 4-yard touchdown run. Then, Johnny Nedwick had a 5-yard touchdown run and a 2-point conversion from Thibodeau put the score, 21-0.

Beggs scored in the second quarter on a 2-yard touchdown run and Kevin Cronin had a 25-yard touchdown run. Both PATs came from Thibodeau.

The Mountaineers (6-1) host Shrine Catholic High School this Friday, 7 p.m.

* * *

The Everest Girls Cross Country team claimed the Catholic High School League for the third year in a row after winning the third and final CHSL Cardinal Division Jamboree.

Senior Avery Herrgott led the pack on the course on Everest’s campus. She finished in seventh place in the time of 24:24.8.

The top five runners also included junior Alyse Felix in eighth place in the time of 24:34.1; junior Caroline Cross, tenth, 24:53.6; sophomore Eve Herrgott, 11th, 24:54.6; and freshman Olivia Leahy, 17th, 25:14.1.

Everest finished in first place with 52 points. Allen Park Cabrini took second place with 65 points; Royal Oak Shrine, third, 77; University Liggett, fourth, 84; Ann Arbor Greenhills, fifth, 102; Madison Heights Bishop Foley, sixth, 156; and Austin Catholic, seventh, 161.

They compete in the 37th Annual Gabriel Richard XC Invitational at Hudson Mills Metropark this Saturday.

* * *

On the pitch, the Everest Boys Varsity Soccer team shut out Riverview Gabriel Richard at home last Thursday, 7-0.

* * *

The Everest Collegiate Varsity Volleyball team went 2-1 last week.

They finished the week with a 3-0 win over Jewish Academy on Wednesday, winning the sets, 25-9, 25-7, 25-13.

The Mountaineers lost to Oakland Christian on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 3-1.

They lost the first set 25-23. They won the second set as the teams battled, 33-31. They kept fighting and lost the next two sets 25-20 and 25-21.

Everest then defeated Austin Catholic on Monday, Oct. 4, 3-0, in their road game. They won their sets, 25-13, 25-8, 25-14.