Mountaineers celebrate week of shutouts, setting records

Clarkston Everest Collegiate Boys Varsity Soccer opened last week with a 2-0 shutout over Bishop Foley.

Mark Cross scored both goals in the game on Sept. 12. Tom Williams was the winning goalie. The win puts them 4-1 in the Catholic High School League.

They lost to Lake Fenton at home on Thursday, 4-1.

Everest Collegiate Varsity Volleyball won their home meet against Academy of the Sacred Heart on Thursday, 3-0. They lost to Riverview Gabriel on Sept. 13, 3-0.

Everest Collegiate Girls Cross Country finished in sixth place at the 54th Holly-Duane Raffin Festival of Races at Springfield Oaks County Park on Saturday.

Sophomore Erica Walker led the team, finishing in 13th place in the time of 22:06. Walker also set a personal record and the Everest Collegiate course record at the race.

Senior Stephanie Suran finished in 40th place in the time of 23:48.7; junior Eve Herrgott, 47th, 24:08.7; sophomore Natalie Cross, 48th, 24:39.1; and sophomore Olivia Leahy, 53rd, 25:11.

Suran, Cross and Leahy set season records.

Hillsdale Academy finished in first place with 40 points. Whitmore Lake took second place with 43 points; Unionville-Sebewaing, third, 81; Auburn Hills Oakland Christian, fourth, 138; Breckenridge, fifth, 145; Everest, sixth, 161; Novi Christian Academy, seventh, 173; Harbor Beach, eighth, 199; Livingston Christian, ninth, 211; and Southfield Christian, tenth, 257.

“It was a strong showing today,” said Mary Williams, head coach.

Everest Collegiate Varsity Football jumped to a 19-0 lead in the first half of their game against Allen Park Cabrini last Friday night. The Mountaineers ended up finishing with a 29-0 shutout win.