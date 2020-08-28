Mountaineers Leagues for fall

Mountaineers League 3v3 soccer for preschool through third grader boys and girls.

The league runs on Wednesdays, Sept. 9 to Oct. 7, 6-7 p.m., at Everest Athletic Field, 5935 Clarkston Road.

The cost is $70 per individual child, $65 per child for two children, and $60 per child for three or more children.

Registration is due Wednesday, Sept. 2.

Teams will be divided by grade-level division. Each team will do skill work for 20 minutes each week, then play a total of three games beginning on Sept. 16.

* * *

Mountaineer League NFL Flag Football for first through fourth grader boys and girls.

The program runs on Saturdays, Sept. 12 to Oct. 24, 9 a.m.-10:15 a.m. at Everest Athletic Field.

The cost is $85 and includes NFL reversible jersey and flags.

Registration is due Wednesday, Sept. 2 and space is limited to the first 36 players per division.

The Mountaineer League is pleased to offer this exciting opportunity for elementary students to learn the basic fundamentals of the game. The first week is a meet and greet. The sessions after will consist of 25 minutes of skills and drills and 40 minutes of games.

Please visit https://everestcatholic.org/student-life/athletics to register.

For more information, please contact Michael Pruchnicki at 248-241-9020 or mpruchnicki@everestacademy.org.