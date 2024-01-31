Mountaineers lifted up in first competition

The Clarkston Everest Collegiate Powerlifting Club competed in the O-Town Showdown at Oxford Middle School, Jan. 20.

The Mountaineers placed tenth overall out of 22 teams in the club’s first competition.

Joe Milosch finished in second place in the 181-pound weight class with a combined weight of 1,120 pounds with 375-pound in squat, 275 in bench and 470 in dead lift.

Noah Taylor finished in fifth place in the 132-pound weight class with a combined weight of 665 pounds with 225 in squat, 145 in bench, and 295 in dead lift.

Donghwan Won finished in seventh place in the 207-pound weight class with a combined weight of 950 pounds with 370 in squat, 205 in bench and 375 in dead lift.

The Clarkston Everest Collegiate Girls Varsity Basketball team won both their games last week with a 46-32 win over Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett on Jan. 23; and a 61-21 win over Ann Arbor Greenhills last Friday.

The Mountaineers (8-2) opened the week against Cranbrook. They head to Riverview Gabriel Richard on Friday.

The Clarkston Everest Collegiate Boys Varsity Basketball team split the week with a 39-18 win over Royal Oak Shrine Catholic, Jan. 23; and a 46-38 loss to Marine City Cardinal Mooney last Friday.

The Mountaineers (5-9) opened the week against University Liggett. They head to Madison Heights Bishop Foley on Friday.

Mountaineer Noah Bobcean had one assist in Bishop Foley United’s 4-2 win over Port Huron on Saturday, Jan. 20.

Bishop Foley United lost to Farmington United last Wednesday, 7-4. Mountaineer Parker Stalcup had 45 saves in the net. Everest Collegiate students on the united team include Bobcean, Stalcup, Ethan Brodbeck and Ryder Keegan. — Wendi Price

From left, Brian Milosch, Noah Taylor, Donghwan Won, Joseph Milosch, Demarco Valentino and Jacob Sasak at the O-Town Showdown at Oxford Middle School, Jan. 20. Photo: Kristy Sasak Photography