Mountaineers rise above competition for success

It was five in a row for Clarkston Everest Collegiate Boys Varsity Soccer as they defeated Auburn Hills Christian for the MHSAA Division 4 District 60 on Saturday.

They finished with a 4-2 win with two goals from Isaac Cross and one goal each from Mateo Hernandez and Zachary Felix.

They won the district semifinal game over Brighton Livingston Christian on Oct. 17, 8-1.

The Mountaineers head to Royal Oak Shrine Catholic to played Grosse Pointe Woods on Tuesday for the MHSAA Division 4 Boys Soccer Regional 15 semifinal. The regional final is Thursday at Royal Oak Shrine Catholic, 7 p.m. The winner moves on to the Semifinal is on Wednesday, Nov. 1 at Troy High School, 6 p.m.

The Clarkston Everest Collegiate Varsity Football team Lutheran North in the Catholic High School League Championship Prep Bowl at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, 35-28.

The Mountaineers (9-3) hosts in Lutheran Northwest (5-4) in the pre-district game of the MHSAA Division 8 Football playoffs on Friday, 7 p.m.

The Clarkston Everest Collegiate Varsity Volleyball won the CHSL St. Anne Division Championship with a 3-0 win over Ann Arbor Greenhills, Oct. 12. The Mountaineers won the first match, 25-14. In the next two matches, they kept AA Greenhills in the single digits, 25-6, 25-9.

They advanced to the championship with a 3-0 win over University of Liggett, 25-10, 25-10, 25-9.

Everest Collegiate Girls Cross Country team finished in sixth place in the CHSL C/D Championships on Friday with 151 points. The top five runners were junior Erica Walker ninth place in the time of 21:50.2; senior Eve Herrgott, 29th, 23:48.7; junior Maria Saad, 35th, 24:34.7; freshman Susan Nedwick, 45th, 25:38.5; and junior Abigail Legg, 50th, 26:30.9.

The Mountaineers head to the MHSAA Division 4 Regional 33 at Webberville this Friday.

— Wendi Reardon Price

Clarkston Everest Collegiate Boys Varsity Soccer celebrates their fifth consecutive district title. Photo: Provided by Mary Roselli/Everest Collegiate