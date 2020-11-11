Mountaineers run to seventh-place finish

Clarkston Everest Collegiate finished in seventh place in the MHSAA Lower Peninsula Girls Cross Country Division 4 State Finals on Saturday.

They finished with 204 points and moved up from tenth place from last year’s race.

Sophomore Caroline Cross led the team, finishing in 44th place in the time of 21:24.57.

Sophomore Alyse Felix finished in 45th place in the time of 21:28; senior Theresa Waller, 64th place, 21:50; freshman Eve Herrgott, 70th place, 22:00; junior Avery Herrgott, 81st place, 22:06; sophomore Stephanie Suran, 155th place, 23:56; and senior Allison Brzezinski, 164th, 24:05.

The top five teams were Lansing Christian in first place with 93 points; Kalamazoo Christian, second, 142; Beal City, third, 143; Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart, fourth, 158; and Hillsdale Academy, fifth, 169.

* * *

Clarkston Everest Collegiate Varsity Football team shutout Parkway Christian in their district semifinal game last Friday, 47-0.

Jimmy Neme opened the night scoring a touchdown off a 32-yard pass from Giovanni Mastromatteo.

The Mountaineers scored two more times in the first quarter with a 2-yard touchdown run from Nathan Beggs and a touchdown from Joey Thibodeau off a 57-yard pass from Mastromatteo.

Everest closed the first half with a 40-0 lead after Beggs scored two touchdowns, one off a 13-yard run and the second off a 31-yard run.

Dominic Cross made a 2-yard touchdown run before the teams went on a half-time break.

Thibodeau scored the lone touchdown in the second half in the fourth quarter on a 15-yard run. Before the Clarkston Everest Collegiate Varsity Football team played in the Catholic High School League Championship game in October, they were found off the field giving back.

They made lunches for the homeless to be distributed in Detroit.

Everest prides itself in “athletics played with purpose,” and there is so much more to participating in sports at Everest than simply winning. The teams set goals, build friendships, pray together, and do service together.

Everest hosts Royal Oak Shrine Catholic in the district final on Saturday, 1 p.m.

* * *

The Everest Boys Varsity Soccer team lost in the state semifinal game against Adrian Lenawee Christian at Troy Athens on Nov. 4, 2-0.

Lenawee Christian scored in the first minutes of play and again on a penalty kick in the second half.

* * *

The Everest Varsity Volleyball finished their season in the district semifinal against Auburn Hills Christian on Nov. 2, 3-0, 25-18, 25-19, 25-15.