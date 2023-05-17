Mountaineers victorious in league for golf, track and field

Clarkston Everest Collegiate Boys Varsity Golf defeated University Liggett 153-163 to secure the regular season league title, May 10.

Jeffrey “Remy” Stalcup led the team with a 36 for the day. Will Pennanan hit a 37; Parker Stalcup, 39; Franco Torio, 41; James Schmitt, 44; and Mark Cross, 57.

They also had a 155-197 win over Frankel Jewish Academy, May 9.

Everest Collegiate Boys Track and Field team won the third Catholic High School League Intersectional Jamboree with 73 points on May 9.

Junior Ravi Iyer broke school records in the 100-meter dash; the 200-meter, and the 400-meter dash..

Finishing in the top eight places to score points were: in the 100-meter dash, Iyer in second place in the time of 11.3; sophomore Kevin Cronin, third, 11.76; 200-meter dash, Iyer, second, 23.91; 400-meter dash, Iyer, second, 52.88; 110-meter hurdles, senior Thomas Williams, second, 17.38; senior Michael Wojciechowski, sixth, 20.53; 300-meter hurdles, Williams, second, 46.19; Wojciechowski, eighth, 50.85; discus, junior Joseph Milosch, fifth, 108-0; high jump, sophmore Spencer Lacey, 5-0; long jump, Williams, third, 17-2; and Wojciechowski, fifth, 15-9.

The 400-meter relay team with Cronin, Milosch, Williams and freshman Luca Gjonaj finished in third place in the time of 49.15.

The 800-meter relay team with sophomores Spencer Lacey, Paul Rotole, Wyatt Phyle and junior Demarco Valentino finished in fourth place, 1:44.73.

The girls team finished in ninth place with 12 points.

Finishing in the top eight places to score points were: in the 100-meter dash, sophomore Madelyn Krappman in fourth place with a time of 13.57; 200-meter dash, Krappman, fourth, 28.41; 400-meter dash, freshman Charlotte Taylor; seventh, 1:10.83; and long jump, Krappmann, fifth, 14-6.5.

The 400-meter relay team with Krappmann, Taylor, sophomore Ella Wilborn and senior Jessie Burns finished in fifth place in the time of 58.06.

The Mountaineers compete in the MHSAA Division 4 Track and Field Region 39 at Dryden this Saturday. They head to the CHSL Cardinal Division Championships on Wednesday, May 24 and the 64th Oakland County Championship at Oxford High School on Friday, May 26.

Everest Collegiate Girls Varsity Soccer lost to University Liggett, May 9, 5-1. Their game against St. Cathering for last Thursday is rescheduled for this week.

Everest Collegiate Varsity Baseball split their double header against Cranbrook on May 9. They lost the first game, 6-1. They won the second game 10-4.

Everest Collegiate Girls Varsity Tennis lost to Ann Arbor’s Father Gabriel Richard, 6-2. They tied Riverview Gabriel Richard, 4-4.

Everest Collegiate Varsity Softball defeated Lutheran Northwest on Thursday, 13-9. They lost their double header to Fr. Gabriel Richard 12-0, 26-10, May 9.