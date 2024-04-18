Muriel Lenore Reickel, 88

Muriel Lenore Reickel; of Goodrich formerly of Fenton and Clarkston; passed away on April 16, 2024; age 88; preceded in death by her husband, R. Eric Reickel Sr.; loving mother of Erica Schons, Rick (Ali) Reickel Jr. & Kurt (Christina) Reickel; proud mimi of Mikhail, Joshua (Jenna), Zachary, Alexandria, Richard III, Tucker, Cole & Cali; dear sister of Sandra Lynn (Rick Thayer) Sutherland.

Muriel was a longtime member at Transfiguration Lutheran Church and Calvary Lutheran Church. She was a skilled sewer making bears for everyone to treasure.

Muriel enjoyed solving crossword puzzles but most importantly she loved spending time with her grandchildren. She had received a gold medal for enduring 60 years with her husband, R. Eric.

Friends may visit at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on April 22 at 11:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Service at 12:30 pm. Family Interment at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly.

Memorials may be made to Michigan Humane Society, Swan Hospice or Alzheimer’s Assoc.

Please leave a memory or condolence on the online guestbook at www.wintfuneralhome.com.