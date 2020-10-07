Notice to Creditors: Evelyn R. McClelland

state of michigan FILE NO:
probate court 2020-396, 125-de
county of oakland
notice to creditors
Decedent’s Estate
Estate of Evelyn R. McClelland. Date of birth: 6/22/1941
TO ALL CREDITORS:
NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Evelyn R. McClelland, died August 9, 2020
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Linda McClelland, personal representative or to both the probate court at 1200 N. Telegraph Rd., Pontiac, and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
Shaun B. Isgrigg P78232 Linda McClellend
2745 Pontiac Lake Road 211 W. Rutgers Ave.
Waterford, Michigan 48328 Pontiac, Michigan 48328
(248) 682-8800 (248) 892-2698
