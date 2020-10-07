Notice to Creditors: Jewell Ann Abare

state of michigan FILE NO:

probate court 2020-396, 320-de

county of oakland

notice to creditors

Decedent’s Estate

Estate of Jewell Ann Abare a/k/a Jewell Ann Graundstadt a/k/a Jewell Fredericken, Deceased. Date of birth: 8/14/1941

TO ALL CREDITORS:

NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Jewell Ann Abare a/k/a Jewell Ann Graundstadt a/k/a Jewell Fredericken, Deceased

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Darren Graundstadt , personal representative or to both the probate court at 1200 N. Telegraph Rd., Pontiac, and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.

Shaun B. Isgrigg P78232 Darren Graundstadt

2745 Pontiac Lake Road 6490 Andersonville Road

Waterford, Michigan 48328 Waterford, Michigan 48329

(248) 682-8800 (248) 330-9588