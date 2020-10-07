Notice to Creditors: Kenneth Burr

TO ALL CREDITORS:

The Settlor, Kenneth Burr, date of birth 03/02/1932, who lived at 6578 Steeple Ridge, Clarkston, MI 48346, died 09/14/2020. There is no personal representative of the Settlor’s estate to whom Letters of Administration have been issued.

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the Revocable Living Trust of Kenneth Burr dated 12/21/2018, will be forever barred unless presented to Kathryn M. Caruso, Esq., 6480 Citation Dr., Clarkston, Michigan 48346 or Carol L. Burr, Successor Trustee 5332 Forest Ridge, Clarkston, MI 48346 within four months after the date of publication.

Notice is further given that the Trust will thereafter be assigned and distributed to the persons entitled to it.