Notice to Creditors: Mary Mildred Yancho

to all creditors

The Settlor, MARY MILDRED YANCHO, date of birth May 28, 1926, who lived at 7402 E. Baldwin Rd., Grand Blanc, Michigan 48439, died May 22, 2020. There is no personal representative of the settlor’s estate to whom Letters of Administration have been issued.

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the Revocable Living Trust of George and Mary M. Yancho dated June 1, 2016 will be forever barred unless presented to Kathryn M. Caruso, Esq., 6480 Citation Dr., Suite A, Clarkston, Michigan 48346 or Lynn Lusty, 8110 Van Tine Rd., Goodrich, MI 48438, Caitlin Essenmacher, 8000 Van Tine Road, Goodrich, MI 48438, or Dennis A. Yancho 8000 Van Tine Road, Goodrich, MI 48438 within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice. Notice is further given that the Trust will thereafter be assigned and distributed to the persons entitled to it.