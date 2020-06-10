Notice to Creditors: Stephen T. Saunders

to all creditors

The Settlor, Stephen T. Saunders, date of birth May 22, 1937, who lived at 9485 Eagle Rd., Davisburg, MI 48350, died May 14, 2020. There is no personal representative of the settlor’s estate to whom Letters of Administration have been issued.

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the Revocable Living Trust of Stephen T. Saunders dated April 29, 1983, as restated and amended will be forever barred unless presented to Kathryn M. Caruso, Esq., 6480 Citation Dr., Suite A, Clarkston, Michigan 48346 or Jay LeGallee and Kimberly LeGallee, Successor Trustees, 522 Wallace Blvd., Oxford, MI 48371 within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.

Notice is further given that the Trust will thereafter be assigned and distributed to the persons entitled to it.