Off to Ford Field

A pack of Wolves, ten to be precise, will be heading to the MHSAA Division 1 Wrestling Individual State Championships at Ford Field in a few weeks after success in regionals during the weekend.

Senior Brady Vogt was champion in the 120-pound weight class as eight qualified during the boys MHSAA Division 1 Wrestling Individual Regional 1 meet at Hartland on Saturday.

Vogt went undefeated for the day with three wins beginning with a fall over Midland’s Lucas Berg; a fall over Davison’s Calvin Martz; and a 9-7 win over Oxford’s Koen Eberhard in the championship round.

Sophomore Preston Lefevre (113), freshman Nate Carter (126), senior Auggie Anderson (138) and senior Cayden Strong (144) finished in second place.

Lefevre won his first two matches with a 14-2 major decision win over Arthur Hills’ Victor Canales; and a 15-0 technical fall over Hartland’s Jake Gillespie. He lost to Hartland’s Bohdan Abbey in the championship round, 7-3.

Carter had two falls over Arthur Hills’ Malachi Jenkins, 1:54; and Lake Orion’s Hunter Swatosh, 3:23. He lost the championship round by a fall to Davison’s Caden Horwath.

Anderson opened regionals with a fall over Midland’s Ryan Ludwig, 33 seconds. He won his second match over Davison’s Kyle Jelinek, 8-3. Davison’s Justin Gates won the championship round by forfeit.

Strong started the day with a 3-1 win over Lapeer’s Austen Murphy. He continued with a 11-0 major decision win over Flushing’s Jacob Boudreau before ending the day with a loss to Davison’s Evan Herriman with a fall.

Sophomore Archer Anderson (113), Senior Ethan Lefevre (150) and junior Brock Trevino (175) finished in third place.

Archer went 3-1 for the day winning his first round with a technical fall over Oxford’s Dominic Benjamin, 16-0. He lost his second round at Abbey, 15-6. His next two wins were by falls over Midland’s Noah Anderson, 3:56; and Benjamin, 2:16.

Ethan took the quarterfinal round as Oxford’s Luke Johnson forfeited with an injury. He lost his second match to Hartland’s Gabe Cappellano, 15-3. Ethan won the next two matches with falls over West Bloomfield’s Anthony Coleman, 29 seconds; and Swartz Creek’s Levi Lloyd, 18 seconds.

Trevino won his first match of the day against Lake Orion’s Chris Hargett, 6-2. He lost to Hartland’s Brayden Bobo, 10-4. He took the next match with a major decision over West Bloomfield’s Seth Weissman, 15-6. He won his last match with a fall over Walled Lake Northern’s Brycen Anderson, 4:31.

Junior Anthony Cach (190) went 1-2 for the day. Freshman Tyler Le (106) had an injury and did not compete.

Freshmen Molly Labate and Paisley DeNault qualified for the state finals during the MHSAA Division 1 Girls Regional Blue 1 at Birmingham Groves on Sunday.

Labate finished as champion in the 110-pound weight class. She started the day with a fall over Sterling Heights’ Monica Samano, 54 seconds. She won the semifinal match against Utica Eisenhower’s Grace Pontzious, 9-3. She won the championship round over Allen Park’s Alyssa Campbell, 7-6.

DeNault finished in third place in the 130-pound weight class going 3-1 for the day. She won all her matches by falls over West Bloomfield’s Tamari Khizanishvili, 59 seconds; Erie-Mason’s AnnMarie Gessner, 1:19; and Clinton’s Faith Blackburn, 48 seconds.

The ten qualifiers continue the season in the state championship, March 3-4.

Clarkston won the semifinal round of the MHSAA Division 1 Wrestling Team Regional 102 over Birmingham Seaholm, 57-19. They lost the regional final match to Hartland, 52-27.

~Wendi Reardon Price