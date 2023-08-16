One more ‘rush’ this Saturday, Aug. 19

Clarkston Cheer teams collected non-perishable food, household supplies for Lighthouse Emergency Services of Clarkston for the 26th Annual Rush for Food last Saturday, August 12.

Clarkston Football and Cheer programs are still collecting items and monetary donations.

They will be at Kroger locations on Sashabaw Road, Maybee/Dixie Highway and Dixie Highway in Davisburg this Saturday, Aug. 19, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Clarkston Cheer teams collect during Rush for Food. Photo: Leslie Evanoff