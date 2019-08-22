Clarkston teacher Kristin Anderson married Detroit teacher Bob Curtis on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019.

The ceremony was a first for the Clarkston Family Farm, a non-profit educational venue. Chelsea O’Brien, who runs the farm, helped to coordinate the beautiful outdoor wedding. The couple chose to use all family-owned, Clarkston vendors. The ceremony and reception took place within yards of Independence Elementary where Ms. Anderson has taught for 19 years.

A small gathering of well wishers attended the celebration. Officiated by Davey Nelson, a former student of Ms. Anderson, the ceremony was accompanied by a string quartet made up of student musicians from Clarkston High School.

The wedding party included Jill Tomalty, sister of the bride, Emily and Madison Curtis, daughters of the groom, and Benjamin Anderson, son of the bride who gave her in marriage.

The groom was attended by close friends Jeff Bristow and Jason Conner. The couple honeymooned in northern Michigan and will return to their teaching careers in the fall, residing in Northville, Mich.