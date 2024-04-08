Patricia “Trish” Call, 78

Patricia Call (Deevey), “Trish”, of Rochester Hills, Michigan, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday April 3, 2024 at the age of 78.

Trish was born the daughter of Alonzo and Mildred (Linthorn) Deevey in Pontiac, Michigan on March 17, 1946. She graduated from Pontiac Central High School, class of 1964. Trish married Ronald Call on May 12th, 1967 at St. Benedicts Catholic Church in Pontiac. Trish and Ron raised their family in Clarkston. Trish worked as secretary for the Clarkston Junior High School for many years. She was a member of St. Mary of the Hills Catholic Church.

Trish enjoyed knitting Afghans and giving them away. She treasured her time at the family cottage at Canada Creek Ranch. Most of all, Trish loved her family.

Trish is survived by her loving husband Ron; son Matthew (Domonique) Call; daughter-in-law Jennifer Call; grandsons Jacob, Nathan, and Zachary Call; and sister Joyce (Stuart) Hill. Trish was predeceased by her parents; her son Mark Call; and step-father Joseph Spezia.

Trish’s family will welcome all to memorial visitation on Wednesday April 10th, 2024 from 4p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 7p.m. at Pixley Funeral Home, located at 322 West University Drive in downtown Rochester, Michigan.

Memorial contributions may be made in Trish’s honor to the International Rett Syndrome Foundation online at www.rettsyndrome.org or the Arthritis Foundation online at www.arthritis.org. Envelopes will be available at Pixley Funeral Home.